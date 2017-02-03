Saturday, March 18, is Child Advocacy Services' Sixth Annual Voices for Children Bowl at Chappapeela Sports Park in Hammond. The flag football tournament challenges law enforcement, firefighters, corporate and private teams to compete for bragging rights, while benefiting and supporting services for children. The Voices for Children Bowl started in 2011 and was formed to bring together teams of law enforcement personnel in a fun and family friendly challenge. The money raised through the event directly benefits the Children's Advocacy Center, which offers support to the services provided on child abuse cases...