The Donaldsonville Krewe of Elks has announced the Royal Couples in anticipation of their 84th annual Mardi Gras celebration. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Assumption Parish Community Center in Napoleonville. Ball Chairmen Stephen and Jessica Folse promise an evening of excitement as they celebrate "Under the Big Top." Royal Couples for the event are Past Exalted Ruler Micah and Tammy Crochet, Past Exalted Ruler Troy and Ashley LeBoeuf, Past Exal...