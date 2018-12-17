When Drey Trosclair took over as Ascension Catholic's new head football coach in 2015, he said, "I was brought here to do a job, and I'm going to work my tail off to do what they brought me here to do--which is win football games."

He did that. He did it as well as it's been done at Ascension Catholic in nearly three decades.

Still, he's out of a job. Last week, Trosclair was forced to resign from his position as head coach and athletic director at the school.

The circumstances surrounding his departure are engrossed with some confusion and uncertainty.

Last Wednesday, Ascension Catholic Principal Sandy Pizzolato sent out a letter to parents stating that Trosclair would not be at the school for the remainder of the school year.

When word got out about the letter, Trosclair did an interview with reporter David Mitchell. In that interview, Trosclair said that he suspected he was let go due to a situation involving sideline passes at the Division-IV state title game, as well as his reluctance to sign a contract stating that he wouldn't run the score up on opponents.

Trosclair said that those issues were discussed when he talked to the school on Wednesday. It's then that he was told he was being let go.

He told Mitchell that he submitted a list of people to the administration that he wanted to receive sideline passes for the championship game. This list included many Bulldog boosters.

The administration asked him to remove the boosters' names, so he submitted an edited list. However, some of the people removed from the list still found a way to get passes and be on the field for the game.

According to Trosclair, the administration received complaints.

Trosclair also told Mitchell that he was forced to sign a contract after Ascension Catholic's 56-26 win over KIPP Renaissance stating that he would no longer run up the score on opponents and keep their lead within 14 points.

In the game against KIPP, the Bulldogs scored a late touchdown with their starters on the field. This resulted in the KIPP coaching staff being irate after the game and yelling "no class" at the Bulldog coaches.

A heated situation ensued. There was a shouting match between the KIPP coaches and a Bulldog fan that was on the field. Players from both teams rushed to the 50-yard line. Thankfully, members of law enforcement stepped in before it could escalate into a brawl.

Trosclair said that the administration wanted him to sign this contract after the school had received complaints. He wasn't pleased, but he signed the document to keep his job.

The Weekly Citizen contacted Coach Trosclair for more details surrounding his departure, but he refused to answer any questions.

"I'm done. I have no more comments. I've said all I have to say," Trosclair said.

A call to the school was not returned.

It all ends a tremendously successful four years for Trosclair at Ascension Catholic.

Trosclair, a former player at Nicholls, coached under Doug Moreau at Ascension Catholic. When Moreau retired, he was given his first head coaching job.

After a 4-6 campaign during his first season, the Bulldogs improved to 6-4 the next year and reached the state quarterfinals.

In the past two seasons, Ascension Catholic has gone 23-5 and reached the Division-IV state championship game both years. It's the first time the program made back-to-back title games since 1991 and 1992.

This past season, they went 9-1 during the regular season. This included a win over undefeated, top-ranked Kentwood. The Kangaroos went on to win the Class 1A championship.

The Bulldogs averaged 43 points per game in 2018.

Trosclair's overall record at the school during his four-year tenure was 34-16.

In addition to being the football head coach and athletic director, he was also an assistant coach on the Bulldogs' state champion baseball team.