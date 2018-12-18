Monday was a special day for Donaldsonville center Everette Wilson as he was joined by his family, friends, teammates and coaches to sign his letters of intent to continue his basketball career at Chattanooga State.

Wilson is a three-year starter for the Tigers.

Last season, he emerged as the best big man in the parish. He soared to first-team All-District 10-3A honors and first-team All-Parish accolades.

He was also an All-Parish selection during his sophomore season.

So far in 2018, Wilson has helped lead Donaldsonville to a 7-5 start to the year.