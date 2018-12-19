Shortly after midnight on Sunday, deputies were dispatched to Sage Field Court in Gonzales in reference to a vehicle burglary.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, deputies arrested four in connection to vehicle burglaries in Gonzales on Sunday, December 9.

Shortly after midnight, deputies were dispatched to Sage Field Court in Gonzales in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon deputies’ arrival, deputies located four subjects matching the description of those who committed the burglary. When approached by a deputy, the four fled on foot but were all apprehended a short while later.

De’Anthony Carter, 17, of 609 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales, was arrested and charged with simple burglary of a vehicle, two counts attempted simple burglary of a vehicle, and resisting an officer. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Three male juveniles, all 16 years of age, were arrested and charged with simple burglary of a vehicle, two counts attempted simple burglary of a vehicle, and resisting an officer. They were released back to their parents.

Contributed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office