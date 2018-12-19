Led by Mayor Michael Chauffe and the Village of Grosse Tete’s police and fire departments, the small community at the north end of Iberville Parish staged its annual Christmas on the Bayou Parade.

Serving as the grand marshal for the festive event was Claude Brumfield, who moved to Grosse Tete in 1959 to work on Florence Ranch, which he still manages. His wife, Nelda Bayham Brumfield, is a native of Grosse Tete and the couple has two daughters.

Brumfield has been a member of the Grosse Tete Fire Department for 45 years and is currently serving as assistant fire chief.

Not far behind was Queen Kayla Arceneaux, the daughter of Tasha Hoffman and Allen Arceneaux and a senior at St. John High School where she maintains a 3.9 grade point average .

She is a member of the Beta Club, the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta and Kayla plans to pursue a career in teaching.

Following the queen was her first runner-up, Alexis Joffrion, a junior at MSA-West and the daughter of Brandon and Edwina Joffrion.

Joffrion is a member of the Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Department, her school’s Future Farmers of America program and 4-H. She plans to pursue a career in medicine with the hopes of becoming a dental hygienist.

Christmas on the Bayou began in 2006 with a boat parade and lighted Christmas trees placed in the bayou. Richard and Jeanie David—Mrs. David currently serves on the Board of Aldermen—built the first 12 trees that were placed in the bayou. Today there are 23 trees that line the bayou each Christmas season.

The Christmas on the Bayou has evolved into a wonderful event that draws crowds from near and far since it became a street parade in 2012.

This year’s parade featured special guests Mickey and Minnie Mouse and almost at the very end of the parade was Santa Claus, followed by one of the Village of Grosse Tete’s firetrucks.