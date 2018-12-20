A delicious meal was served, and everyone was very excited because Santa and Elvis were in the building.

Rotary News: Senior Luncheon

The annual senior Christmas luncheon was held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Palazzo’s. A delicious meal was served, and everyone was very excited because Santa and Elvis were in the building. The entertainer did an outstanding job with the crowd. Seniors got up and danced and was singing the entire time. The idea was started by Harold Capello and his family, to serve lunch from their home to the seniors. As the numbers of seniors receiving lunch grew it was later turned over to Cliff Ourso, who currently host it alone with the Donaldsonville Rotary Club and the Ascension Council on Aging. Many thanks to everyone that donated gifts for door prizes. Rotary prepared 383 meals. The event is growing every year and we look forward to seeing you next year.

Christmas in the Park

The cold weather did not hold anyone back from coming out to Christmas in the Park. The kids enjoyed making cookies, decorating stockings, free food, singing holiday songs, dancing and most off all the toy give-a-way. Kids received bikes, games, Bluetooth ear buds, and backpacks filled with things to keep busy. It was a day filled with fun. A big thank you to all the sponsors for your continued support in putting on this event.