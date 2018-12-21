With its full team back following a long postseason run during football, Leesville is on a double-digit win streak.

The Wampus Cats picked up their 12th win a row following its 51-40 win over Many Thursday night at home.

"I think we're playing extremely well, defensively," Leesville head coach Troy Grigg said. "Offensively, we still get into ruts and stand around and rely on the 3. We wind up working it out with our defense and our pressure. We have to work harder on offense."

The defense was once again in the forefront for Leesville in its full-court press. The Wampus Cats converted on layup attempts in transition after snatching away steals.

"Our defense is our No.1 offense," Grigg said. "We get hands on balls and get steals. That takes the wind out of their sails at times. They hit some big 3s on us, though. One thing about the press is that if they get it over the top of us, they have an opportunity get numbers on us."

Leading 12-7 after the first quarter, Leesville (16-2) quickly took the momentum with a dunk from guard Seginald Bryant off a lob from Carlos Sepulvado.

Forward Duwon Tolbert followed it up with a steal and two-handed slam to put Leesville up 16-7.

With 2:35 left in the first half, Jamille Cannon hit a 3 pointer from the corner to give Leesville a 10-point advantage.

Many cut into the lead in the third quarter, pulling within five points after JaColby Cade hit a 3 pointer through contact and made the ensuing free throw with less than a second to go.

Leading 42-38, the Wampus Cats went on a 6-0 run with layups from Bryant, Tolbert and Sepulvado in transition to seal the win.

"We changed to man-to-man defense and it really helped," Grigg said. "They see it sometimes before I do. Sometimes a little changed helps. Sometimes I don't see, it but I have some leaders on the floor that do."

Bryant led Leesville with 14 points, and Deondre Wilson added 12 as Sepulvado and Tolbert each scored 9 points.

"The sky is the limit for this bunch, honestly and truly," Grigg said. "I don't think they realize how good they can be if we do what we're supposed to do. We tell them that every day. They have an opportunity to be really good this year and go a long way if we play together as a team."