Beauregard Sheriff's Department Report

Bookings Dec. 18-Dec. 21 Total Inmates: 154



Dec. 18

James Hays

Kelvin Simon



Dec. 19

DaShawn Herron

Dec. 20

Lawrence Bryant

James Hankins

Richard Moorehead

Christopher Wilder

Dec. 21

Dane Gillard

DeRidder Police Department call report

December 10-15

Death - 1

Business Alarms - 8

Suspicious Activity - 4

Suspicious Person - 4

Lost or Stolen - 2

Service Call, Standby/assure peace - 1

Auto crash - 8

Welfare Check - 3

Information - 6

Disturbance - 2

Service Call, All others - 3

Theft - 10

Traffic Incidents - 1

Animal Control - 3

Service call, Assist Other Agency - 4

Residence Alarms - 4

Theft by Shoplifting - 1

Juvenile Attachment - 2

Parking Complaint - 1

Violation of Protective Orders - 1

Check Area - 2

Simple Assault - 1

Medical - 2

Harassment - 5

Private Lot Accident - 2

Bomb Threat - 1

Noise Complaint - 1

Trespass,Prowler - 1

Damage to Property - 1

Hit and Run - 1

Traffic Complaint - 2

Total Calls - 88