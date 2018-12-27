It goes without saying the destruction during the Civil War devastated a nation and left a violent memory burned in the minds of generations to come. Louisianians are not exempt from that history.

December 28, 1862, is remembered as the day that Union Soldiers burned the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge an action that was the result of a long chain of events.

In October of 1861, the Union Navy Blockade Squadron had been defeated by the Confederate “Mosquito Fleet” in the Battle of The Head of Passes. The Union needed a new strategy to take control of the Mississippi River.

The new plan was designed by Commanding General Winfield Scott and was a part of his larger “Anaconda Plan” to defeat the Confederacy.

The plan had Union Admiral David Farragut’s forces enter the mouth of the Mississippi River and capture New Orleans. Doing so closed off the mouth of the river to block Confederate shipping.

After New Orleans was captured, the government had retreated from the Old State Capitol in Baton Rouge. The soldiers used the Capitol as a prison for a time. They also had used it as a garrison for African American soldiers.

During its time as a garrison the building had caught on fire multiple times, and the damage was so extensive on the inside that the building was essentially abandoned. It would remain that way for 20 years until it was rebuilt in 1882 by architect William A. Freret.

Freret installed the signature design features that the Capitol is known for today such as the stain glass ceiling, and the spiral staircase.

The Old State Capitol stands today as a part of the National Register of Historic Places. It currently serves as the Museum of Political History. Out of the ashes of war and destruction rises a beautiful building that both serves as a reminder of Louisiana’s history, and an example of its resilience.