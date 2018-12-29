Vernon Parish Police Jury held a Special Call meeting on Friday to discuss the budget, hire employees and approve a liquor license application.

The first item on the agenda was a liquor license application from Sarah J. Johnson for The Beer Store LLC located at 12808 HWY 10, Pitkin.

Jury member David Fox brought a motion to approve the application and jury member Jackie Grimes seconded the motion.

Police Jury President Jim Tuck then granted the requested liquor license.

The Police Jury then approved a motion to hire individuals to fill the vacancies in the Building & Grounds Maintenance Department.

Bill Weatherford was hired as the Building & Grounds Maintenance Supervisor while Casey Lynn Cryer was hired as general labor in the Building & Grounds Maintenance Department. Both of the positions are subject to a six-month probationary period.

Additionally, on the agenda was a motion to amend the 2018 budget to reflect actual figures and a motion to adopt the new 2019 budget.

The 2019 budget reflects an increase in the oil and gas severance tax revenue of more than $300,000. In the last three years, Vernon Parish has not received as much from this source as it has in the past.

Also for the 2019 budget is a decrease in the amount of timber severance tax revenue and the overlay fund will be doubled.

With the overlay fund increase, the Police Jury intends to complete more overlay projects throughout the parish.

The Police Jury has also received the majority of the funds from FEMA to complete the property buyout for the flood-damaged properties along the Sabine River.

They are still waiting on the funds for residents in District 3.

The Police Jury unanimously approved the 2019 budget for the operation of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory Commission.

Finally, the jury approved an invoice for $167,596 received for Worker’s Compensation Insurance. This is a decrease of $54,835 for the year 2019.

The next Police Jury meeting is scheduled for January 14, 2019 at 5PM.