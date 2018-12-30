Although the cause is not yet known, the residence was the location of criminal activity earlier in the week, raising suspicion about the cause of the fire.

On Saturday, December 29, at 4:10 a.m., City of Gonzales Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to a residence on fire in the 600 block of E. Neal St. in Gonzales.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within five minutes of being dispatched to find the fire burning through the roof of the home. Twenty firefighters managed to contain the blaze within one hour. The home is considered a total loss. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Although the cause is not yet known, the residence was the location of criminal activity earlier in the week, raising suspicion about the cause of the fire. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in by fire department officials to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Contributed by City of Gonzales