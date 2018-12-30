SFM deputies investigated and confirmed illegal sales at retail stands in Sabine, Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin and Iberia parishes. The SFM encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal selling of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued cease and desist orders to eight fireworks stands in five parishes for illegal fireworks sales over this holiday weekend.

Following tips to the SFM, deputies investigated and confirmed illegal sales at retail stands in Sabine, Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin and Iberia parishes. In addition, a large warehouse in Acadia Parish, found to be storing hundreds of thousands of dollars in suspected illegal fireworks, was also shut down and cited.

“These actions taken by our deputies are a reminder to consumers and retailers that the SFM is actively verifying compliance with Louisiana laws,” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, “When questionable sales and operations are brought to our attention, we investigate thoroughly and take action swiftly, if necessary.”

More than 350 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2018 Christmas/New Year’s season, as it is state law for wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the SFM. The sales season extends through January 1.

We advise families to be mindful of whether the stand they are purchasing from has been permitted by this office. The SFM encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal selling of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting our website, lasfm.org.

In addition, deputies have also spent the weekend investigating complaints about planned New Year’s Eve events with questionable occupancy and use. Some of those investigations, including in the New Orleans area, have resulted in either cease and desist orders for portions of the event or have been determined to be unfounded.

Contributed by the La. State Fire Marshal's Office