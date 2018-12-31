The two-story brick building that is now Merryville High School was completed in 1919 and the Merryville Alumni association is celebrating the 100th birthday of the building next year at homecoming.

Individuals with MHS, past and present, are encouraged to become involved in the planning and for next year’s reunion/celebration. This celebration will take place during the 2019 Homecoming week. Contact any MHS alumni association officer at the email MHSalumniassociation@outlook.com or go to merryvillehighschoolalumni.com