The following arrests took place in Merryville during the month of December. All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cody Galloway
Arrested: 12-2-18
Charge(s): Expired License Plate, Driving Under Suspension
Victor Coram
Arrested: 12-10-18
Charge(s): Windshield View Inward/Outward, Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine).
Courtney Lott
Arrested: 12-10-18
Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)
Reba Lopez
Arrested: 12-12-18
Charge(s): Warrant out of Beauregard Parish
Roy Willams
Arrested: 12-15-18
Charge(s): Improper Display of License Plate, Expired Driver’s License, No Insurance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamines)
Brad Hutchins
Arrested: 12-16-18
Charge(s): Warrant out of Beauregard Parish
Joseph Hickman
Arrested: 12/19/18
Charge(s): Criminal Trespass
Joshua Pilley
Arrested: 12/24/18
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Alan Hernandez
Arrested: 12/26/18
Charge(s): Speeding and No Driver’s License
Elizabeth Billiot
Arrested: 12/28/18
Charge(s): Suspended Driver’s License
Troy Shimmerhorn
Arrested: 12/28/18
Charge(s): Fugitive warrant out of Austin, TX.
James Henry King Jr.
Arrested: 12/29/18
Charge(s): DWI First Offense, Canceled Insurance
Victor Primero
Arrested: 12/30/18
Charge(s): Warrant from Border Patrol