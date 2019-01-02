The Bastrop Police Department has arrested a fourth suspect in the Christmas Day murder of Shawanda Robinson.

Shawanda Robinson was shot in the chest on December 25 at Eden Apartments, and died shortly after.

Bastrop Police, in collaboration with the Freeport, Illinois and Rockfort, Illinois Police Departments, apprehended Segonia Bradley on felony warrants for second degree murder and conspiracy to commit second degree murder.

Bradley is currently incarcerated in Winebego County Jail in Illinois and will be extradited to Morehouse Parish in the near future.