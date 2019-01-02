A White Castle man had his charges upgraded after the driver of a vehicle he struck on Belleview Road died early Sunday morning, according to Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne.

Michael Davis, 45, 33850 Bowie St., was arrested immediately after the accident occurred around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 23 at the intersection of La. 75 at Enterprise Boulevard, the chief said.

Originally charged with one count each of reckless operation of a vehicle, negligent injuring and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Davis’ charges were upped to negligent homicide.

Payne said Davis had been convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 40 years for the crime, but had been released in 2012 after serving 20 years and the rest of his sentence commuted to parole. Prior to this recent arrest, Davis’ parole would have ended in 2032.

The victim, who was not identified by authorities, was apparently on La. 75 and sitting at the traffic light at the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard when Davis’ vehicle, a pickup truck, slammed into him from behind, Payne said.

The investigation into the accident indicated the victim’s vehicle, a large, four-door sedan, spun around at least twice before ending up about 75 feet from the intersection while Davis’ vehicle ended up about 150 feet from the intersection.