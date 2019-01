East Ascension's Hobert Grayson is the Ascension Parish Athlete of the Week.

Grayson had some big performances during the Spartans' run in the Purple Knight Classic tournament. In a 73-33 win over Edna Karr, Grayson scored 24. The next night, he put up 30 in an 82-77 loss to Thibodaux.

Grayson and the Spartans are 13-8 overall this season.