PITKIN – Pitkin jumped out to an early lead and never let up as it defeated Simpson 82-25 Friday night at home.

The Lady Tigers had four players in double figures, while eight players recorded a point in the win.

The Lady Broncos feature just one player, Ally Berry, that played last season and have three eighth graders, one seventh grader, two freshmen, one sophomore and three seniors on the squad as they gain experience.

Pitkin led 24-4 after the first quarter and increased its lead to over 40 after a jumper by Kylee Cook with 1:42 to play in the first half.

Simpson recorded just one point – a free throw from guard Piper Shirley – in the second quarter with four seconds left.

The Lady Tigers kept buildings on their lead, going up 70-10 on a 3 by Brianna Davis, but Berry drained a half-court shot at the buzzer to make it 72-15 at the end of the period.

Pitkin brought in its bench and held on the to the big lead in the fourth quarter.

Shelby Lentz led Pitkin with 26 points, and Davis added 15 points on five 3 pointers.

Hannah LaCaze scored 10, while Cook chipped in 13 points.