After one of the best high school careers the state of Louisiana has ever seen, Andrea Cournoyer took the jump from Class 1A basketball to Division I.

The Merryville graduate has worked herself into the starting lineup and is finding success at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

"It's a big transition from high school, but it's a lot of fun because it's a different atmosphere, and you're playing with people that are at the same level as you," Cournoyer said. "It's a faster pace, and everybody is on the same page and wants the same things. It's been really fun, and I'm looking forward to the rest of it."

Cournoyer was a five-time All-State selection as a Lady Panther, racking up over 5,500 career points during her tenure.

While, obviously, her production is not the same as it was at Merryville, she says she has adjusted to the speed the game, which has helped her average 9.3 points per game in 23.7 minutes per game.

"We're really young as a team, and I've got to play a few more minutes than I would have somewhere else," Cournoyer said. "It's helped me that I have more experience and being put in the positions that I have. Our practices are really intense and tough, and that has helped me when I'm put in the games. I just try to keep working hard, and my team keeps pushing me.

"Going from high school to college, everything seems so much faster. When I got out there, I thought it would be more difficult adjusting to that speed, but it's easier. It's still difficult, and I'm still learning the ropes, but it's more fun than high school."

Cournoyer scored a season-high 21 points on January 3 against Arkansas State in 29 minutes of action – her second most of the season.

"I really think that they were focusing on our older girls, and my teammates do a good job of getting people open," she said. "I had good open shots, and I just took them."

Not only is Cournoyer dealing with the all new teammates and environment, she is also figuring out how to balance being a student and an athlete. Her major is Speech Pathology, and she wants to work in the school system to help students with speech disorders when she graduates.

"Our school does a really good job of making sure we're on top of everything," Cournoyer said. "I like college because there is a routine, and you have to stick to it. Staying on top of things and not procrastinating has really helped me focus on both. When I'm doing school work, I concentrate on that and nothing else. When I step on the court, I focus on basketball."

The Rajin' Cajuns sit at 2-10 on the year, but Cournoyer hopes the hard work they have been putting in will pay off at the end of the year.

"We're really young, so we want to get better each day," she said. "We want to be in New Orleans at the end of the season, and hopefully get a championship."