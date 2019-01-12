The number of pediatric deaths related to the flu is rising. In the first week of 2019 three more child deaths from flu-related illness have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

One death was associated with an influenza A(H3) virus, one death was associated with an influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 virus and one death was associated with an influenza A virus for which no subtyping was performed.

All three deaths occurred during the week ending December 29, 2018.

This brings the total children to die from the flu this season to 16, 12 females and 4 males.

There has been an increase in flu cases in 30 states, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Wyoming.

Other states are experiencing moderate and low flu activity.

This year’s predominant strain is H1N1, known as swine flu. It is affecting more children and adults under the age of 50.