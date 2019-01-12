MERRYVILLE – Merryville came in confident with its matchup with No. 2 Elton, but the Lady Panthers offense struggled to put up points while the Lady Indians dominated the paint.

Elton collected 24 steals in its 60-19 win over Merryville Friday night at Merryville High School.

"We didn't play our best game," Merryville head coach Stormy Fortenberry said. "We just didn't play our best. We got outhustled and outplayed.

"They swatted balls away in the past, and we knew that they could do that. They're a good team. They are ranked No. 2 state for a reason."

The Lady Panthers had won five straight games heading into Friday night's contest but just could not get rolling against a well-rounded Elton squad.

"We got open shots, and tonight, they didn't go down," Fortenberry said. "It's not from a lack of shooting. They have a certain amount of shots that they have to make every day. We missed layups tonight, and we make them normally. We tell them all the time that defense is the key, and we have to score in transition."

What tilted the scale the most in the contest was the Lady Indians' ability to score on second chance opportunities. Elton pulled down a total of 22 offensive rebounds and 50 rebounds, overall.

"They were bigger, and physically, we couldn't match up with them," Fortenberry said. "We knew that going in, and blocking out was something that we stressed. We talked about how the putbacks couldn't happen, and they did."

Despite the loss, Merryville is 5-1 in the district and 11-10 overall, something not foreseen at the start of the season for a team with no seniors or juniors on it.

"We're not even halfway through district, and I told them that," Fortenberry said. "They're a great team, but I don't they're 40 points better than us. We have to pick ourselves up, and we have St. Eds on Tuesday.

"I like to say that they are young, but they are experienced. Some of them played in the state championship game as seventh graders. They are so used to winning, but I hope they don't take it for granted."

Elton led 17-2 after the first quarter with the lone points coming from Alyssa Duncan.

The Lady Panthers got into double figures in the second quarter with a layup by Ariana Victor with 1:08 to play in the half.

The Lady Indians increased the lead to 41-11 with 3:34 to go in the third and outscored the Lady Panthers 16-5 in the final quarter to seal the win.