The newly elected Morehouse Parish School Board voted to elect Louis Melton, District 2 representative, as President at it’s first meeting of 2019, held Thursday, January 10. Elected as Vice-President was Tab Wilkerson, District 3 representative, who was also sworn in for his first term.

The December Suspension Report, presented by Ralph Davenport, showed a decrease of 41 percent in suspensions from the same time period for 2017 and a 48 percent decrease year to date of students instigating or participating in fights. The largest decrease came from Bastrop High School – 94 suspensions in 2017 down to 34 suspensions in 2018.

The Board voted to approve re-advertising for the sale of Southside Elementary school and to obtain an appraisal for Cherry Ridge Elementary. Also approved was payment of unused SWAP time accrued by the Transportation Coordinator, Verbon Muhammad, who was riffed.

Melton asked the board to discuss and consider reinstating Muhammad to his position, which led to a lengthy debate regarding the job description, which has been adsorbed by the maintenance department. School attorney Steve Katz advised Melton that the board did not have the power to hire or fire. Despite the fact that the it was a personal matter, Melton allowed Muhammad to present his case but no action was taken.