Caldwell 54, Beekman 42

Quinton Green led all scorers with 17 points as Caldwell Parish won the opening boys game of the Sterlington Shootout 54-42 over Beekman on Thursday morning.

Caldwell got off to a fast start, hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter — two by Quinton Green and one by Jahem Canada — on its way to building a 15-7 first quarter advantage. Green finished the quarter with nine points.

Jaquevius Thompson dropped in seven points, including a three-point play, and Bernard Cheffin tallied six as the Spartans increased the spread to 32-17 at halftime.

With Daryl Seay knocking down a trio of 3s, the Tigers outscored the Spartans 20-9 to climb within 41-37 at the end of the third period.

Holding the Tigers to a single bucket, Caldwell outscored the Tigers 13-5 over the final eight minutes. William McMahon scored a pair of goals and Cheffin scorched a 3-pointer down the stretch to help the Spartans pull away.

Joining Green in the Caldwell (9-10) scoring were Cheffin with nine, Canada and McMahon with eight, Thompson with seven, Bernard Broadnax Jr. with four and Kendarrous Robinson with one.

Jaquinten Killian scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to pace the Tigers (3-11). Seay added 11, Xavier Lewis eight, Malachi Evans seven and Xavier Hargraves two.

Beekman did itself no favors at the free throw line, making only 7 of 19 attempts (36.8 percent). Caldwell, meanwhile, converted 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) charity shots.

———

BOX SCORE

Beekman ..... 7 10 20 5—42

Caldwell .....15 17 9 13—54

BEEKMAN (3-11) — Jaquinten Killian 14, Daryl Seay 11, Xavier Lewis 8, Malachi Evans 7, Xavier Hargraves 2.

CALDWELL (9-10) — Quinton Green 17, Bernard Cheffin 9, Jahem Canada 8, William McMahon 8, Jaquevius Thompson 7, Bernard Broadnax Jr. 4, Kendarrous Robinson 1.

Three-point goals — Beekman 3 (Seay), Caldwell 5 (Canada 2, Green 2, Cheffin 1). Total fouls — Beekman 10, Caldwell 13. Free throw shooting — Beekman 7-19, Caldwell 9-11. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.