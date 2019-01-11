Beekman 52, Claiborne Christian 33

Holding a narrow two-point lead, Beekman dominated the fourth quarter in a 52-33 non-conference triumph over Claiborne Christian on Thursday night.

Beekman never trailed, but wasn't able to shake the Crusaders until the final frame.

Three-pointers by Michael Batson and Abram Tarantino in the final minute of the third quarter brought the Crusaders within 33-31 going into the final eight minutes.

CCS missed potential go-ahead 3s on its first two possessions of the fourth period before the Tigers began to separate.

Xavier Hargraves passed off to Jaquinten Killian for an easy bucket down low to start a 9-0 run.

Two possessions later, Killian made the front end of a shooting foul to put Beekman up 36-31.

After a CCS turnover, the Tigers came back with a four-point possession.

Xavier Lewis made the front end of a two-shot foul and missed the second try, with Beekman maintaining possession on a tie ball. Keith Haynes then swished a 3-pointer from the left side, cushioning the Tigers' lead to 40-31.

John David Tarantino's one-handed runner shaved the deficit to 40-33 with 4:04 remaining, but the Crusaders were done for the night offensively.

Evans' rebound bucket and three-point play, bracketed around a Killian free throw, widened the margin to 48-33 with 2:39 to play.

CCS emptied its bench with 2:00 to play and Beekman followed suit on the next play stoppage.

Kevin Smith got into the scoring act for the Tigers with a triple from the left side to clinch the 19-point victory.

Tracking down an errant inbounds pass on the defensive end, Haynes raced down the floor for a layup to break a 4-4 tie. Beekman would never relinquish the lead.

Two Lewis free throws and Joey Chain's 3-pointer off the penetration and kickout from Haynes staked the Tigers to an 11-4 first quarter advantage.

Trailing by seven, CCS cut the difference to 16-14 at halftime on Zach Reed's 3-pointer off the glass and John David Tarantino's contested left-handed layup.

Beekman appeared to have the game in hand midway through the third quarter.

Working the ball inside to Evans for three buckets and mixing in a corner 3 from Javontae Chandler, the Tigers opened up a 25-14 spread behind a 9-0 flurry.

John David Tarantino's deuce from close range interrupted the run, but Lewis countered with three points on a free throw and a transition layup to make it 28-16.

Sparked by Batson's three-point play, the Crusaders closed within 33-31 by the end of the quarter.

Evans scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to help offset the absence of senior guard Daryl Seay, who was held out for violating a team rule. Also pitching in offensively for the Tigers were Lewis (6), Chain (6 on two 3-pointers), Killian (5, all in the fourth quarter), Hargraves (5), Haynes (5), Smith (3) and Chandler (3).

Abram Tarantino topped the Crusaders' scoring column with 13 points, John David Tarantino had nine, with eight from Batson (all in the third quarter), and a trey from Reed.

Beekman (5-15) resumes District 2-3A play at Ferriday on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. prior to home games vs. Mangham on Tuesday and Delhi Charter on Friday.

Next up for the Crusaders (1-20) is a Tuesday night tilt at Castor.

———

BOX SCORE

Claiborne Christian ........... 4 10 17 2—33

Beekman ............................ 11 5 17 19—52

CLAIBORNE CHRISTIAN (1-20) — Abram Tarantino 13, John David Tarantino 9, Micah Batson 8, Zach Reed 3.

BEEKMAN (5-15) — Malachi Evans 19, Xavier Lewis 6, Joey Chain 6, Jaquinten Killian 5, Xavier Hargraves 5, Keith Haynes 5, Kevin Smith 3, Javontae Chandler 3.

Three-point goals — Claiborne Christian 4 (Abram Tarantino 2, Reed 1, Batson 1), Beekman 5 (Chain 2, Haynes 1, Smith 1, Chandler 1). Total fouls — Claiborne Christian 15, Beekman 13. Free throws — Claiborne Christian 5-6, Beekman 11-22. Fouled out — Gabriel Stapp, CCS (2:39, 4th). Technical — John David Tarantino.