The King Arthur movies just keep on coming. About a year and a half ago there was “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” with Charlie Hunnam in the role. Before that it was “King Arthur,” with Clive Owen in the lead, “First Knight,” with Sean Connery wearing the crown, “Excalibur,” with Nigel Terry, and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” with Graham Chapman explaining, “It is I, Arthur, son of Uther Pendragon, from the castle of Camelot. King of the Britons! Defeater of the Saxons! Sovereign of all England!”



There was also Richard Harris in “Camelot” and Rickie Sorensen in “The Sword in the Stone,” the 1963 Disney feature, which is a perfect lead-in for a discussion of “The Kid Who Would Be King.”



The animated Disney film stayed with Arthur as a lad, discovering the powerful sword Excalibur, pulling it from the stone and, under the tutelage of the mysterious wizard Merlin, becoming a leader. A similar story, moved from Medieval times to today, is presented in “The Kid Who Would Be King,” with young Alex (Louis Ashbourne Serkis, son of Andy Serkis) as the middle schooler going on a quest or two in order to better himself and save the world.



Written and directed by Joe Cornish, who worked wonders with both a young cast and a low budget on his previous feature “Attack the Block,” this one has an animated introduction that explains part of the Arthurian legend - telling of Arthur’s nasty half-sister Morgana - before shooting up to live-action present day. Alex is an unhappy lad, what with his dad walking out on the family and the fact that he feels like a loser. Even though his mom (Denise Gough) tries her best to raise him right, his gloom is exacerbated by background news reports proclaiming that the world in turmoil.



He’s a bright and good kid. He goes to the aid of a classmate, the meek Bedders (Dean Chaumoo), when the bullies Lance and Kaye (Tom Taylor and Rhianna Dorris) give him a rough time, thus himself becoming a target of their wrath. Later, on the run from them, Alex hides in an abandoned building site and stumbles upon a sword in a stone ... yeah, THE sword in THE stone, and easily pulls it out. He thinks that’s pretty neat but is unaware that his action awakens Morgana (Rebecca Ferguson), who has been asleep down in some underworld, and now has one thing on her mind: “The sword must be mine!”



Innocent Alex and his new friend Bedders aren’t aware of any dark presences till they meet up with young Merlin - calling himself Mertin or maybe Martin (Angus Imrie) - who has materialized from the “transport hub” we know as Stonehenge with dire warnings about the coming of Morgana. He shows off his magic powers with a wave and clap of his hands, he can shapeshift into an owl and, if under duress, while clad in his Led Zeppelin T-shirt, can transform into his older self, played by Patrick Stewart, also wearing that Zep T-shirt (and there is nothing cooler than Patrick Stewart in a Zep T-shirt).



Dual quests begin: Alex wants to find his long-lost dad, Merlin wants Alex to destroy Morgana in order to “save Britain from eternal slavery.” Budding leader Alex must turn his enemies - the bullies - into fellow “knights.” There’s a big battle brewing, and there will be flaming riders atop fiery horses - Morgana’s army of undead knights - involved.



Amidst the imaginative effects and the charm of some fine young actors, there are also messages woven into the script. A universal one concerns the importance of telling the truth. One of a different sort will be taken differently by different viewers. When Merlin calls for unity, British viewers might have Brexit on their minds, and Americans will think of Democrats versus Republicans, but most young audiences will likely stick with how to win the fight between good and evil.



This is a top-notch fantasy-adventure for all ages, seen from a kids-eye view, and surrounded by a contemporary sensibility. And like any good story about Arthur, it’s got a great lady in a lake.



Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.



“The Kid Who Would Be King”

Written and directed by Joe Cornish

With Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Dean Chaumoo, Tom Taylor, Rhianna Dorris

Rated PG