Dispatches: Weekly TV news

ABC announced that Lea Michele (“Glee”) will star in the holiday movie “Same Time, Next Christmas.” Michele will play Olivia Henderson, who is reunited with her childhood sweetheart at the same Hawaii resort where they first met. The film will air in December 2019.



Woody Harrelson joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Fargo”) in “Kate.” The Netflix thriller is about a ruthless assassin who is irreversibly poisoned and in the 24-hours she has to seek revenge, forms a bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.



Paramount Network has ordered a 10-episode first season of “Sexy Beast.” The series adaptation is based on the award-winning film of the same name. Michael Caleo (“The Sopranos”) will write and executive produce.



Amazon is developing a series based on the Jack Reacher novels. “Scorpion” creator Nick Santora will adapt the books, which focus on a military veteran who works as a freelance investigator. Wildly popular, the books have sold more than 100 million copies and have been translated into 49 languages.



“Say Yes to the Dress” is going national. The long-running TLC series will premiere “Say Yes to the Dress: America” in January 2020. A bridal expert, a bridal designer, a fashion industry veteran, a style expert and the “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro will help one couple from every state, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico realize their wedding dreams. All 52 couples will take part in a group wedding in New York City’s Central Park.



Contenders: Shows to keep on your radar

The ninth and final season of “Suits” (USA Network) comes to an end on July 17 at 9 p.m. ET to be followed by spin-off series “Pearson” at 10 p.m. ET. The new series focuses on recently disbarred New York City lawyer Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) as she adjusts to Chicago style politics.



On July 19, Netflix drops new seasons of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” “Queer Eye,” “Money Heist” and “Last Chance U.”



Moon landing retrospectives start with “8 Days: To the Moon and Back” (July 17, PBS, 9 p.m. ET), which features previously classified audio recordings between Armstrong and his fellow astronauts. On July 20, Discovery debuts “Apollo: The Forgotten Films” (8 p.m. ET) followed by “Confessions From Space: Apollo” (10 p.m. ET). Also on July 20, BBC America broadcasts “Moon Landing Live” (9 p.m. ET), CNN airs the documentary “Apollo 11” (9 p.m. ET) and HBO2 premieres a marathon of the 12-part miniseries “From the Earth to the Moon” (8:45 a.m. ET).



In “Cajun Navy” (July 23, 10 p.m. ET), Discovery Channel celebrates the grass-roots rescue efforts of the men and women who first came together in New Orleans to pull people from the water after Hurricane Katrina. The special follows the volunteers during Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Michael where they mobilized to help save lives.



Report Card: A look at ratings winners and losers

Winners: HBO renewed drama series “Euphoria” for a second season.



Losers: ABC announced that the upcoming sixth season of “How to Get Away with Murder” will be its last.

