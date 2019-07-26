As the 2019 Major League Baseball season enters the final two months of the regular season, postseason contenders will be looking to bolster their lineups with bats and provide depth to their pitching rotations, while other teams will be looking toward the future. With the MLB trade deadline on July 31, here are a few podcasts to keep you updated on which teams will be buyers, which teams will be sellers and the latest baseball news.

Baseball Central

Hosts Jeff Blair, ex-big leaguer Kevin Barker and Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Joe Siddall sit down to discuss the latest news in the MLB. Along with welcoming other Sportsnet contributors, the daily show features the news and stories on and off the diamond in about 45 minutes. Recent episodes include: "One week until the trade deadline," "Jim Rosenhaus on Cleveland ahead of trade deadline" and "Halladay in the HOF, Borucki back on the mound."

Find it: https://www.sportsnet.ca/590/baseball-central-at-noon/

The Ringer MLB Show

With a rotating cast of staff members, The Ringer MLB Show breaks down baseball’s biggest stories. Each episode features interviews with the best-connected media members and insiders around the dugout and in the front office. From contract extensions and signings to classic games and the latest trade rumors, the Ringer staff discuss every topic on and off the field. Recent episodes include: "A Big Hall of Fame Class, the Braves’ Quiet Competence, and New International Signing Revelations," "Trade Deadline Action Is Off to a Modest Start" and "The Home Run Derby Was the Most Exciting Baseball Moment Since the World Series."

Find it: https://www.theringer.com/the-mlb-show

Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney

Hosted by ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney, the longtime reporter leads the discussion alongside other top analysts on the stories of the day, the latest news on players and injuries, and the latest roster moves. The daily show keeps fans up to date on the most recent storylines. Recent episodes include: "So…What Happened?" "Super Tuesday" and "Giant Obstacles."

Find it: http://www.espn.com/espnradio/podcast/archive/_/id/2386164

Starting 9

Barstool Sports is not known for play-by-play commentary, but it is known for taking a more casual and humorous look at the sports world. For baseball fans, the Starting 9 podcast cuts through the noise and talks about the game of baseball the way they see it. Each episode is hosted by Dallas Braden and Blogger Jared, and features interviews with players and others associated with the MLB. Recent episodes include: "Jeff McNeil," "Hall of Fame Weekend" and "Marcus Stroman."

Find it: https://www.barstoolsports.com/shows/starting-9/podcasts