This Amazon production, which premieres as a stream on March 20, is a nicely constructed, low-budget thriller that features many layers that its writing-directing partners Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy manage to keep on an even, slowly unfolding keel. Not surprisingly, it opens in song, on an ocean pier, with a fisherman, accompanied by three other fishermen, belting out the title song.



But why they’re singing it, and why the film takes its name from it, is and will remain a bigger mystery than the multiple mysteries that move the film along.



The location is the fictional Easter Cove, Maine, where two women, Pris (Sophie Lowe) and her younger sister Mary Beth (Morgan Saylor) - they’re known in town as the Connolly girls - are sharing a drink before attending the funeral of their mother.



Though this appears to be the beginnings of a character study on the differences between the siblings - they’re close, but Pris is the responsible one, Mary Beth is the wild child - it soon heads off into all sorts of directions, with many other people.



Post-funeral, Mary Beth heads for the local bar for a few drinks, but has some trouble with local bad apple Gorski (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who comes on to her, won’t let up and - since this happens so early in the film, I’ll give it away - is killed by her in self-defense, with a harpoon assist.



Uh-oh, this is not the kind of thing you want to be caught up in in a small town. Good thing steady-nerved Pris is around to figure out what to do, to put a plan in motion to get rid of the body. But this proves to be no easy feat, and in one of the film’s best darkly humorous lines of dialogue, as they’re trying to stuff him in a cooler, a shaken Mary Beth says, “What are we supposed to do, Pris? Chop his arms off?”



Well, yeah! And that very sharp knife with the Connolly fishing business name emblazoned on it should do the trick. And the endless ocean would be a great place to dump the cooler.



Time to meet more people. There’s Enid (Margo Martindale), who runs the Ocean View B&B (which really should be called a B&B&B because it’s also a brothel). And there’s a trio of longtime residents - Susie, Gail, and Doreen (June Squibb, Annette O’Toole, Marceline Hugot) who seem to know everything about everyone. And there are a couple of cops - one is a regular customer at the B&B&B, the other is an inquisitive man just doing his job.



Before you can catch a breath, a body washes up onshore, and when the sisters find out, they panic. But it turns out to be a bullet-riddled woman (no harpoon marks!) who worked at the B&B&B, and she wasn’t exactly preparing breakfasts or making beds. Look out! Nasty, foul-mouthed working woman Lexie (Gayle Rankin) is soon making things even murkier.



By the time the expanding series of plotlines introduces a bag with $50,000 cash, and the Connolly knife has gone missing, you’re wondering where else this story can possibly turn. Some sleepy little town!



The film is about all of these people and incidents, but the focus eventually comes around to Enid, and Martindale gives a frightening, multi-textured performance as a powerful woman who’s juggling a lot of secrets.



There are questions everywhere you turn, and just about all of them are answered. But the writers-directors couldn’t quite lick the problem of how to end it, and in an attempt to wrap things up, those answers are delivered too quickly, too neatly. And I’m still wondering why the film is called “Blow the Man Down.”



“Blow the Man Down” premieres on Amazon on March 20.



Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.



“Blow the Man Down”

Written and directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy

With Sophie Lowe, Morgan Saylor, Margo Martindale, Gayle Rankin

Rated R