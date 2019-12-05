As an elegant example of "everything old is new again," a coffered ceiling adds the perfect finishing touch to today’s decor. This stylish detail works beautifully in living rooms, great rooms, kitchens, master bedrooms and grand entrance foyers.

Learn all about coffered ceilings and how they can enhance your home.

What is a coffered ceiling?

The distinguishing feature of coffered ceilings (also known as waffle ceilings) is a grid, usually of squares or rectangles, though it can be intriguingly curved. How did the style get its name? "Coffer" - from coffre, French for chest or box - refers to the empty spaces between the beams that make up the grid.

You might want to combine a coffered ceiling with a tray ceiling for extra oomph. Tray ceilings feature a recessed center area surrounded by a perimeter several inches lower.

Is a coffered ceiling structural?

Coffered ceilings historically functioned as a structural element, designed to distribute the load and thus reduce the weight of exceptionally broad ceilings. Generally they were used in public edifices such as houses of worship, government buildings or museums.

In most modern homes, however, this ceiling style is a type of finish carpentry, installed for decorative purposes only. In fact, if wood beams are used, they are often hollow, to reduce both weight and cost. Lightweight, inexpensive faux beams can be created from materials such as high-density polyurethane (HDP).

