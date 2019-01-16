Tuition for the program is $4,000, but there are no out-of-pocket expenses for candidates as long as they teach in an Ascension Parish public school for two years.

Ascension Public Schools is currently accepting applications for its Teach Ascension Academy (TAA), the district's alternative certification program. Applications are due by Feb. 18, 2019.

In 2015, Ascension launched the TAA program to recruit, train and hire teachers from alternative professions or academic programs. This one-year program includes four weeks of intensive professional development over the summer, placement as a teacher during the school year with weekly professional development and master, mentor and supervising teacher support.



“Teach Ascension Academy engages candidates in the learning experiences needed to be successful in the classroom,” said Supervisor of Instruction and TAA Coordinator Dawn Love. “We strategically focus our work on immersing you in a classroom setting while layering it with instructional content. Additionally, we provide a strong support throughout your first year teaching to ensure you achieve highly effective teacher status.“



Tuition for the program is $4,000, but there are no out-of-pocket expenses for candidates as long as they teach in an Ascension Parish public school for two years.



MINIMUM PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS:

---Hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution with a minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher as evidenced by an official transcript,

---Have passing scores on PRAXIS I (or equivalent ACT/SAT score) and PRAXIS II (content knowledge) for the designated area in which the teacher will be teaching, and

---Be selected in to the program after participating in a rigorous selection process.

For more information about TAA, visit www.apsb.org/TeachAscension. To submit an application, visit www.apsb.org/ApplyNow.

Contributed by Ascension Public Schools