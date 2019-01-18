Thursday night was a special one for Donaldsonville senior guard Daija Harvey as she put up 28 in a home district clash against De La Salle. That output was enough to net her 1,000 career points.

Harvey is a three-year starter and a Southeastern signee. She has made both all-district and All-Parish the last two seasons.

“Ever since her 10th-grade year, she has meant so much to this program because of everything she can bring," Donaldsonville head coach Shawancy Joseph said. "She has a great personality, she has great on-the-court skills and she’s great off the court. She’s a model player. She’s the kind of player every coach looks for, and Daija Harvey is that.

"We’ll miss her. She left a mark here at Donaldsonville, and I’m hoping that everyone coming behind her carries that same intensity and that same great character.”

But as memorable as the night was for Harvey, there was still a game to play for the team, and they took care of business against De La Salle.

The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Cavaliers 28-15 in the second quarter. That run led to an emphatic 77-33 victory for Donaldsonville.

The Lady Tigers got off to a hot start--especially Harvey. A bucket by her contributed to a 6-0 start.

Harvey later came up with a steal and converted it into a layup to stretch the advantage to 12-3, and Tia Richard hit a 3-pointer to make the lead 10 for the Lady Tigers.

They led, 22-11, heading into the second quarter.

There, the Lady Tigers took complete control and built up an advantage that was far out of De La Salle's reach.

Harvey went on a 6-0 tear of her own to put Donaldsonville ahead by a score of 30-16.

Quinntryce Bell came up with a steal and finished with a coast-to-coast layup to push the lead to 17, and she followed with a 3-pointer to make it 20.

At the half, the Tigers led, 50-26.

“We usually start with our big group, and in the second quarter, we brought in our fast group," Joseph said. "We put Tia Richard in, and she pretty much controls the tempo of the game when she comes in. That made the biggest difference. We were able to get out and run. They moved the ball, attacked when they needed to and they got out in transition to score.”

The Lady Tigers got sloppy to begin the third quarter, but Harvey helped get them back on track. It was then that she scored her 1,000th point.

The great effort didn't stop after she reached that milestone. Donaldsonville continued to play hard until they finished up the crushing 44-point victory.

Harvey led all scorers with 28, but two other Lady Tigers finished in double-figures. Bell scored 15 points, and Richard put up 13.

Jalair Johnson also chipped in with nine points.

The win was the eighth in nine games for the Lady Tigers. It improved their overall record to 16-4. They are now a perfect 2-0 in District 10-3A play.

“We’ve had good continuity between all the girls," Joseph said. "We’re very young. Daija is our only senior. They’ve been together for a long time, so that has helped us in communication and our togetherness on the court. All that we do together off the court, it shows when we’re on it. That’s why we’re having the kind of success we’re having right now. And most importantly, the girls are having fun with each other.”