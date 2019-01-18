Also on Jan. 28, taxpayers can begin submitting returns to the state through commercially available tax preparation software; or they can download paper tax forms from the LDR website at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms. Updated printed forms will not be available before Jan. 28.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2018 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. The date coincides with the date the IRS begins accepting 2018 federal income tax returns.

On Jan. 28, Louisiana taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. Through Louisiana File Online, at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/FileOnline, taxpayers can:

---File returns and pay taxes electronically

---Check the status of individual income tax refunds

---Amend current and prior-year tax returns

---Request a filing extension

Also on Jan. 28, taxpayers can begin submitting returns to the state through commercially available tax preparation software; or they can download paper tax forms from the LDR website at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms. Updated printed forms will not be available before Jan. 28.

LDR has implemented enhanced security measures to protect Louisiana taxpayers from identity theft and other types of tax fraud. If returns do not trigger any fraud indicators, taxpayers can expect their tax refunds within 45 days of the filing date if they file electronically, and within 14 weeks if they file paper returns.

Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR, including name, address and telephone number. If you have moved or changed your name since your last tax filing, update your contact information at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/AddressChange.

2018 Louisiana Individual Income Tax returns are due May 15, 2019.

Contributed by the La. Dept. of Revenue