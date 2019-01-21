Last week was another great one for Donaldsonville basketball.

Not only did Daija Harvey score her 1,000th career point in a blowout district victory for the Donaldsonville High girl's team, but the boys dominated as well. Also, the Ascension Catholic boy's team won a scintillating thriller against St. John.

The Bulldogs have had a great resurgence early in the season. They began the year in a 3-5 hole.

But ever since then, Ascension Catholic has been playing really good basketball. They won four straight games, before dropping a close 46-43 contest to The Church Academy last Monday night.

They followed that up with a home clash against district rival St. John.

Both teams exploded out of the gates. In a high-tempo, exciting first quarter, the Bulldogs took a 27-18 lead.

The offenses cooled off significantly in the second. St. John was able to chip away at the Ascension Catholic lead. Although, they still trailed the Bulldogs, 35-28, at the half.

St. John continued to make up ground in the third quarter. Heading into the final eight minutes, they were nipping at Ascension Catholic's heels, down just 50-48.

Finally, in the fourth, the Eagles were able to overtake the Bulldogs. Late in the game, they took a 56-55 lead.

With the clock running out, Ascension Catholic senior guard Jamar Barber got the ball behind the 3-point line.

With nine seconds remaining, Barber drove to the paint. With two defenders in his face, Barber pulled up for a contested floater. The ball bounced on the rim before finally going down to give the Bulldogs the lead with just three seconds remaining.

Ascension Catholic was able to hold on for the 57-56 victory.

The Bulldogs had trouble stopping the combo of Connor Barbee and Isiah Jones. They combined for 35 points.

However, Jamil Truxillo kept pace. The senior guard led all scorers with 19 points--which included three 3-pointers.

Demontray Harry scored 12 points. Barber, the game's hero, finished with seven, and so did Eric Simon, Jr.

The next day, there was no letdown for Ascension Catholic. They rolled past Mentorship Academy, 64-50.

That win improved their record to 9-6 overall. The nine wins already matches their entire win total from last year.

A tough road is ahead for Ascension Catholic. On Tuesday, they host their district opener against Kentwood. And on Friday, they host White Castle.

Donaldsonville continued to roll, and they didn't need any late-game heroics.

Playing on the road Friday night, the Tigers jumped all over St. Charles, 24-10, in the first quarter.

The Comets were able to trim the deficit down to 36-26 at halftime, but Donaldsonville went back to work in the third. They took their biggest lead of the game at 55-35.

In the fourth quarter, they outscored St. Charles, 17-4. The end result was an emphatic 72-39 victory.

D'Andre Johnson led the way for the Tigers as he scored a game-high 21 points.

Everette Wilson was close behind with 17 points, and Terrel Brown scored 16, which included three 3-pointers.

Claunard Molare added 10, and Corey Brooks chipped in with eight points.

It was the fourth straight victory for the Tigers and their eighth win in nine games. It improved their overall record to 19-6.

Donaldsonville will hit the road to face Lusher Charter on Tuesday night.