Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrests of Brandon Michael Welch, 25, of 47021 Hwy. 22, St. Amant, La. and Hunter Adam McNemar, 25, of 1001 Church Street, Pierre Part, La., on charges related to a traffic stop in Bayou Corne, La. on Wednesday evening, January 16.

A uniformed patrol deputy observed a vehicle east bound on LA 70 commit a traffic violation.

The deputy executed a traffic stop near Bayou Corne and proceeded to interview the driver identified as Hunter Adam McNemar.

The deputies also interviewed the passenger identified as Brandon Michael Welch.

Based on those interviews as well as other observations, a consent to search was requested by investigating officers and consent was granted.

During the search, deputies seized a quantity of meth-amphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia as well as two firearms.

Brandon Michael Welch was arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and booked on charges of: Possession of Meth-Amphetamine, Illegal Possession of Firearms in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances, and Possession of Marijuana.

Hunter Adam McNemar was charged with: Possession of Meth-Amphetamine, Illegal Possession of Firearms in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Deputies also recovered a vialed liquid substance which will be submitted to the State Police Crime Lab for identification.

Additional charges are possible.

Both subjects remain incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

Contributed by Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office