If you're super into science like me and enjoy a beer every now and again, there's an event called Astronomy on Tap that you'd probably consider checking out.

At least once a month, Baton Rouge's astronomy community will come together to hear guest speakers share what they know about space. On January 16 at The Varsity in Baton Rouge, they had their first event of the year. The event is free, although, the beers are not.

Guest speakers included Dr. Paul Robertson from the University of California at Irvine, and Ian Sager, an LSU Undergrad student. Dr. Robertson spoke first on The Ten Worst Exoplanets, that have been found in the galaxy so far.

One planetary-mass object Dr. Robertson had spoken about, that I found interesting, was the Rogue planet. This planet has been ejected from it's original system and has not been bound to a star gravitationally. The actual name of this planet is CFBDSIR 2149-0403, and Dr. Roberston jokes that astronomers aren't particularly good at naming things. Essentially, the planet roams the galaxy alone.

Another planet I found interesting, Robertson said was one in which a blue atmosphere is found. Originally, astronomers thought it may have been Earth-like with water on it. Earth's blue tint comes from our waters, but HD 189773b's tint comes from silicate particles, or small bits of glass. These bits of glass are whipping through the atmosphere over hundred of miles per hour. Robertson goes on to say that he doesn't recommend it as the next beach destination.

Sager spoke later on the future of privatized space travel companies, titled, Sharing Space.

Although there are more than a handful of privatized companies that are working towards getting to space, Sager only introduced a few, for the sake of time. These included United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin, and SpaceX.

Blue Origin was the first to get a rocket to the layer between the Earth and space. However, the rocket didn't go completely into space. This is where SpaceX really got the attention of people.

SpaceX was able to launch a rocket into space, allowing it to float there for a few moments, and then enter back into Earth's atmosphere. Sager noted this was important for people who wanted to make space tourism possible. If they could float there, take some pictures, and then come back down to Earth, it would be a game changer.

Blue Origin has been working on the New Shepard rocket to provide this to people. At a whopping $200,000-300,000 dollars per ticket, it will surely tickle the fancy of well-off tourists.

