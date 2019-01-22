On January 21st, 2019, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit located Coates at a residence in Baton Rouge.

On Monday, January 21 Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations (BOI) arrested a Baton Rouge teenager for his role in multiple Baton Rouge area vehicle burglaries. 17-year-old Daveon D. Coates of Baton Rouge was also arrested for charges related to illegal possession of schedule narcotics and stolen firearms.

In October of 2018, LSP BOI began investigating a residential vehicle burglary in Baton Rouge. The investigation revealed during the burglary a suspect broke the window of an unmarked LSP unit and stole a Glock 17 9mm handgun. Through investigative means and with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, Investigators were able to determine that Coates was the individual responsible for the vehicle burglary. An arrest warrant was obtained through the 19th JDC charging Coates with LRS 14:62 – Simple Burglary.

On January 21st, 2019, the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit located Coates at a residence in Baton Rouge. He was placed under arrest, and a search warrant was obtained for the residence. Investigators searched the residence and located the following stolen and/or illegal items: the Glock 17 9mm pistol (stolen from the LSP unit), a Ruger AR-15 .223/5.56 rifle and ballistic vest (reported as stolen from an EBR Parish Sheriff’s Office unit), multiple bags containing Glock and AR-15 magazines, various ammunition, various narcotics (including heroin, meth, and marijuana) and paraphernalia, and various burglary tools (glass breaking hammers, gloves, rubber mask, wigs, etc.)

Coates was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the outstanding simple burglary warrant. He was also booked for LRS 14:69 – Possession of Stolen Things, LRS 40:966 – Poss. W/ Intent to Distribute Sch. I (Heroin), LRS 40:967A – Poss. W/ Intent to Distribute Sch. II (Methamphetamine), LRS 40:1023 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, LRS 40:981.3 – Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug Free Zone, LRS 40:966C – Poss. Of Sch. I (Marijuana), and LRS 14:95E – Illegal Carrying of a Firearm. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with this case.

Investigators believe Coates was involved multiple vehicle burglaries throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area, and this case remains under investigation. Anyone that may have further information, or feel that they were a victim of a crime involving Coates, is urged to call Louisiana State Police Detectives at 225-925-3703 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP. Citizens can also report suspicious activity anonymously through the Louisiana State Fusion Center at http://lsp.org/help.html.

