To receive their gift card, recipients can visit shopper services with their valid government ID.

Tanger Outlets Gonzales, Louisiana will be offering TANGERCARES HAPPY PERKS Free $20 gift cards to federal government employees impacted by the government shutdown. TangerCARES is Tanger’s program dedicated to demonstrating our commitment to the communities in which we operate through volunteerism, fund-raising efforts, and charitable donations.

“Through TangerCARES, Tanger Outlets is committed to helping those in the communities in which we operate,” said Steven B. Tanger, CEO of Tanger Outlets. “During this difficult time we want to show support for government workers impacted by the shutdown.”

Some exclusions may apply, please click here for details at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Additional store offers:

Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store – 20% Off Entire Purchase

Old Navy Outlet 25% - Off One Item

Ann Taylor Factory - 15% Off Entire Purchase

Under Armour- 25% Off a Single Item

Crocs Outlet – 20% Off Entire Purchase

Lane Bryant Outlet – 50% Off One Full Priced Item

Loft Outlet – 15% Off Entire Purchase

Tommy Hilfiger – 10% Off Entire Purchase

Contributed by Tanger Outlets Gonzales