A nurse has been arrested and charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at an Arizona nursing home.

That 26-year-old patient, whose name has not been released, gave birth Dec. 29.

The Phoenix Police Department identified the nurse as Nathan Sutherland, 36, according to the Arizona Republic. DNA tests reportedly linked the baby and Sutherland.

"From the minute we first became aware of the crime, we have virtually worked non-stop seven days a week to resolve this case," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams told the Republic.

Sutherland had worked for the nursing home's operator, Hacienda HealthCare, since 2011. He has since been fired, the company said.

"Every member of the Hacienda organization is troubled beyond words to think that a licensed practical nurse could be capable of seriously harming a patient," Hacienda HealthCare said in a written statement. "Once again, we offer an apology and send our deepest sympathies to the client and her family, to the community and to our agency partners at every level."