On January 14, 2019, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa signed proclamations designating the week of January 27th to February 2, 2019, as Catholic Schools Week. The City of Gonzales and Parish of Ascension took this moment as an opportunity to recognize St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle’s important contributions to the area by providing a high quality education to students in our community for 60 years. The Parish President stated that schools are a key asset to the parish and are an important factor when businesses and families choose to locate here. He went on to say that our Catholic schools provide the additional opportunity for children to grow in their spirituality.

This year’s theme for Catholic Schools Week is “Catholic Schools; Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” During this week each church parish in the School Partnership celebrates Catholic Schools Week with a designated weekend Mass recognizing all Catholic school students. See church parish bulletins for more information.

Please join the students, faculty, and staff of St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle and all Catholic school students in celebrating this very special week.

Contributed by St. Theresa Middle