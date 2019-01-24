For the week of January 24

Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19, The Ram)

A relationship in your life is difficult to handle right now. Try your best not to antagonize when things get strained. Think is it better to be happy or be right?

Taurus (Apr. 20-May 20, The Bull)

You've been chewing the fat with a special friendship for quite some time. This week welcome a romantic encounter or reject the notion entirely and move on.

Gemini (May 21-June 20, The Twins)

Car trouble and problems with expensive material items are easy to put off until tomorrow. This week put your focus on fixing these issues. They're only going to get worse if you hold out.

Cancer (Jun. 21-Jul. 22, The Crab)

Your lifelong passions may include artistic endeavors. If you have not been making a plan to begin these projects, this is a good week to rearrange your schedule.

Leo (Jul. 23-Aug. 22, The Lion)

Athletics are fun to take part in and fun to witness, but they aren't everything. If you have a hobby that's causing you much discomfort, it's time to put it down for a little while.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sep. 22, The Maiden)

Carnival time is around the corner and approaching fast. This year participate if you can. Have fun on your level, and don't let it stress you out. Relax and enjoy the ride.

Libra (Sep. 23-Oct. 22, The Scales)

When is the last time you read something for pleasure? This week pick up a book on your shelf that never got read and make it a point to spend some time on your own clock.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21, The Scorpion)

Health is a daily routine maintenance. Whether or not you're gifted with a supreme physique doesn't really matter. Get fit and think about a new diet plan this week.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21, The Centaur)

Awkwardness comes sometimes. We can't always be cool. But when circumstances warrant, our awkwardness can be used to our advantage. Be courageous, and don't indulge in self-pity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19, The Goat)

Think back to when you were a child sometime this week. There is a moment when you felt a wonderment and security that seems fleeting. Hold it in your thoughts when something angers you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18, The Water-bearer)

Nature is said to be a great healer. The Romantics equated being in nature with being close to God and heaven. If the concrete keeps getting under your skin, get out of the city for a short spell. Try it sober.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20, The Fish)

Sunshine might be the answer to any stress or depression that you're experiencing. On a pretty day this week, don't hesitate. Grab your partner or go alone for a meditation in the sun.

