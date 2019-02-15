The Bastrop Enterprise has entertained and interacted with its readers in numerous ways throughout the years, and one of the ways it did this was with a music contest that began this week on February 12, 1928.

On February 12, 1928 the Enterprise began a contest encouraging readers to guess the title of popular songs. In that day's edition of the enterprise was a page featuring the beginnings of popular song titles as well as illustrations that gave hints as to the titles.

Readers were invited to submit a list of as many songs as they could guess as well as a letter of 100 words or less telling which song was their favorite and why. The first prize was $10, the second prize was $3, and the third prize was $2.

Song titles used in the contest included “Me and My Shadow,” “Ain't That a Grand and Glorious Feeling,” “There's a Little White House,” and several others. There were 14 songs in total.

A number of Bastrop residents took interest in the contest, and various Bastrop merchants were sponsors. Judges included Bastrop Grammar School principal B. S. Hamner and teachers Mrs. James Madison and Nell Austin.

The winners were announced March 7, 1928. First place went to Emma H. Williamson of Bonita, second prize was awarded to Clarence Moorer of Bastrop, and third place went to Mrs. Jack Tyler of Bastrop.

The music title contest was a way for the Enterprise to interact with its readers and bring excitement into the community. It was a quaint form of fun in the history of the Enterprise and the city of Bastrop.