Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on February 17, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a four-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on Airline Highway, south of Old Perkins Road in Ascension Parish. The crash took the life of 21-year-old Celeste Andre of St. Amant.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 17-year-old Chase Tran of Prairieville was traveling northbound on Airline Highway in a 2004 Lexus GS at a high rate of speed. Andre was the front seat passenger in the Lexus. For reasons still under investigation, as Tran approached the intersection of Old Perkins Road his Lexus began to rotate before colliding into the rear of a stopped 2014 Dodge Ram pickup. This triggered a chain reaction causing the Ram to strike a 2016 Acura RDX, which in turn struck a 2016 GMC Sierra.

Despite the fact that she was properly restrained, Andre sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. She was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Tran was also properly restrained. However, he sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. All other parties were properly restrained and sustained only minor injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Motorists should always obey posted speed limits due to the fact that traveling at a high rate of speed decreases the amount of a time a driver has to react in an emergency situation. Furthermore, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.

