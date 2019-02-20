Haynesville (1A-1) finished 17-5-1 in the regular season and are coming off a 68-40 victory over Logansport in the regional.

The 2018-19 girls basketball teams all ended their seasons but one, the East Iberville team. The Tigers will play the Haynesville Golden Tornado, from just below the Arkansas line on February 21. On Monday night, E. Iberville inched past Delta Charter 32-30.

Haynesville (1A-1) finished 17-5-1 in the regular season and are coming off a 68-40 victory over Logansport in the regional.

Next, the Plaquemine Devils (4A-6) fell hard to Benton in the regional playoff 67-47. But the St. John Eagles (1A-6) fell harder to Houma Christian in the regional, 26-68. Moreover, White Castle lost to Delhi in the 1A regional, 61-73.