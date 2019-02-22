On February 11, 2019, during the monthly committee meeting the Vernon Parish Police Jury received another permit request from MedExpress Ambulance Service asking for permission to operate within Vernon Parish. During the regular meeting held on Wednesday, the jury voted on that request.

By a unanimous vote, the police jury voted to grant an occupational permit to MedExpress giving them the authority to operate within the parish and be included in the E911 transfers effective March 1, 2019.

The police jury will reevaluate the MedExpress permit in December of 2019.

The police jury stated that MedExpress, and any other ambulance service operating within the parish, must adhere to all policies and ordinances issued governing emergency services.

They further said that all ambulance service providers must comply with the E911 policy.

Furthermore, VPPJ has the authority to revoke a permit for non-compliance at any time.

The police jury plans to update their emergency services policies and ordinances within the next 90 days.

Once that is done they will work to negotiate contracts with both MedExpress and Acadian.

Mark Majors, Founder and CEO of MedExpress thanked the jury members and said that he looks forward to serving the residents of Vernon Parish.

Paul Fuselier, Community and Governmental Relations Manager with Acadian Ambulance Service also thanked the jury members for the work they have done so far to come to a resolution and asked for a policy to ensure compliance.

He then thanked the selfless EMT’s who are dedicated to Acadian for their commitment.

District 12 Councilman Kenny Haymon said that in his 11 years on the police jury, the ambulance issue has been going on for several months and has been “the most politicized issue the police jury has ever faced.”

He thanked the jury members for seeing it through and finally coming to a resolution.

“We are going to explore all avenues and we will make the necessary changes to ensure what is best for the parish residents,” said VPPJ President Jim Tuck.