PICKERING – Trailing by 21 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Pickering needed everything to go right to pull off the comeback.

The Red Devils came up just short, falling to No. 18 Jeanerette Friday night at home, 70-67.

"We outscored them by 18 in the fourth quarter," Pickering head coach Brandon Jordan said. "As soon as the quarter started, I said 'we're down by 21. We have to pick up full.' That's when things turned around for us."

Pickering went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 9 following a free throw from DeShawn Jackson with just over six minutes to go.

Jackson split a pair of free throw to make it 62-55 with 3:40 to play, but Jackson, the leading scorer, fouled out with 2:16 to play.

"DeShawn is our best player, but sometimes we have this tendency to watch Deshawn," Jordan said. "He's been carrying us most of the year. We could have folded when he fouled out, and we could have folded down 21. It has nothing to do with me, at all. That's those guys. Those seniors didn't want this to be their last game."

With 1:20 left on the clock Marlon Freeney hit a 3-point from the right corner to to put Pickering down 4, and forward Glenn Anderson cut it to 2 with a layup.

"Glenn actually stepped up more than anyone," Jordan said. "He's a big strong guy, and sometimes, struggles with touch around the rim. He was putting the ball in the hole. I don't know if you can be a hero in a loss, but Glenn Anderson is the hero for us."

Jeanerette extended the lead to 3 with 10 seconds to play, and Anderson's 3-point try went in and out in the final seconds.

Friday's contest was the last game for three Pickering seniors – Anderson, Zion Barrett and Ahmad Fleming.

"We were better than our record said," Jordan said. "I thought we could have been in the top 10. We had heart. They had miles and miles of heart. We should have been better, and we weren't. They never quit. It's weird hearing other coaches say that they play hard for you, because they're not doing it for me. They're doing it because they have pride."

Jackson led Pickering with 19 points, Anderson added 14 and Fleming finished with 12.