Work is expected to be completed in a week, barring inclement weather.

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Henry Road in Prairieville will be closed to thru traffic beginning Monday, February 25, for emergency road repairs.

The Pavement Management Department, with the support of the Ascension Parish Transportation Department, will be constructing emergency road repairs to level Henry Road and address safety concerns associated with the existing roadway. These repairs will be implemented to ensure the safety of the travelling public until the permanent widening work is complete as part of the Move Ascension Initiative.

This road closure will be in place Monday through Thursday, between school opening and closing hours (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and will be coordinated with the Ascension Parish School Board to ensure that school traffic will not be negatively impacted by crews working on Henry Road.

Please contact Tacie Rabalais at 225-450-1386 with any questions or comments regarding this closure or the associated road work.

www.moveascension.com

Contributed by Ascension Parish Government