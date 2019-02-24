Most people in Beauregard and Vernon Parishes do not know that there are two veterans both by the name of Green that own auto sales in the Deridder area.

Eddie Green was born in Clinton, Louisiana and graduated from Scotlandville High School in 1968.

From the time he was old enough to lift a wrench Eddie loved to do mechanic work on vehicles, especially imports and sports cars.

In his senior year of high school, Eddie opened his own import sales and service. Of course in the back of his mind, he knew that sooner or later that he would be called upon to serve his country since the draft was still in full force.

After four years of building his own business, Eddie received his official draft notice ordering him to report to Ft. Polk for Basic Training.

While at Ft. Polk all of Eddies background records caught up with him and it was discovered that he was already a master mechanic.

At that time there was a shortage of mechanics so Eddie was sent to Ft. Ord, Californa for AIT.

Fort Ord was the home of the 4th Training Center and also the staging area for units departing for the war in Vietnam.

Greens ability as a master mechanic was recognized and instead of being sent straight to Vietnam, he was sent to a special school in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma that specialized in the US Army’s newest track vehicles. Many of these vehicles were classified as Top Secret since the armament included nuclear weapons.

After Green graduated from this special classified school he was sent to Korea. Here he was assigned to the Weapons Support Detachment-Korea, it was the primary US military unit responsible for managing and delivering these weapons against North Korea in case of a war.

Green had already decided that he would make the United States Army his career.

After his tour in Korea ended, Green received orders to report back to Ft. Sill where he became Senior Nuclear Artillery Instructor for the next ten years.

By now the war in Southeast Asia had taken a back seat to the threat of the Cold War. Troops were being sent to Europe instead of Vietnam.

Sgt. Green was sent to Germany and became an instructor at NATO Special Weapons School for the next two years. After his tour of duty in Germany was over he was ordered to report to Ft. Polk.

By now Sgt. Green was thinking about where he wanted to retire. He and his wife Shelia really liked the Deridder area so they decided to make it their home.

However, Green decided that he was not ready to give up the Army.

He knew if he re-enlisted no doubt he would be deployed overseas for another tour of duty. This time when his orders came through, Green was sent back to Korea for another year. After a year Green was reassigned to Ft. Polk where he assumed the duties as the First Sergeant over the 82nd Airborne Battalion.

Finally after a quarter of a century of service to his country, Green decided it was time to retire from the US Army.

Eddie and his wife Shelia still make Deridder their home where they are both members of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Most of Green’s time is taken up working at his shop and auto sales, however, he still likes to visit with friends and other veterans for coffee whenever he has the opportunity to break away from his busy schedule.

If you see Eddie Green or any US Military Veteran, they would surely appreciate a handshake and acknowledgment of the sacrifice and the commitment veterans have made in the lofty endeavor of securing American liberty.

They are solely responsible for having protected our fortunate state of being free within society from oppressive restrictions imposed by authority on one’s way of life, behavior or political views and that is a priceless act of service.