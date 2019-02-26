Kiwanis Achievers Club of Bastrop held its annual red beans and rice sale on

Saturday at the Bastrop Municipal Center.

The annual event turned into a day of fellowship, camaraderie and renewed friendship. The members braced the February breeze with smiles, jokes and tales of past events held by the club as

they all worked hard to accomplish their goals.

The president, Clara Haynes, and members expressed their thanks and

appreciation of all of the supporters or this sale. A special thanks is extended

to Sheriff Mike Tubbs, Maragret Cotton and the cooks and their helpers.

Kiwanis is a global organization and targets toddlers and the elderly.

Kiwanis is opened to membership.

The proceeds from this sale are used to sponsor area students going on school

related trips.