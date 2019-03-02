ALEXANDRIA – Hicks saw Anacoco six times this season prior to Saturday's matchup, and five times the Lady Indians prevailed.

However, Hicks showed up to take home the big one – the Class B State Championship.

The Lady Pirates made school history en route to picking up the 61-35 win over Anacoco Saturday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria.

"I'm still trying to realize it just happened," Hicks head coach Mike Charrier said. "It seemed so far away five years ago when we started this journey. I'd like to start off by saying this season and everything these girls accomplished is by the grace of God.

"I want to thank everybody in the Hicks community. There is so much morale pushing this program at this moment."

Freshman forward Lauren Quinn was named MVP of the championship game, following a 15 point, 20 rebound performance. Quinn was at a disadvantage early in the game, picking up two quick fouls in the first quarter.

"It's not mine," she said about the award. "It's everybody's. From Coach Charrier to my teammates.

"I knew I wasn't fouling out of this game. I'm going to be in this until the very end."

Anacoco shot just 17 percent from the field, and 41.7 percent from the line, something for which head coach Tim Parker has no explanation.

"It's the same team we played two weeks ago," he said. "They didn't do anything different. We were just slow getting to spots. We didn't defend well. We didn't score well. We didn't play our best game well. We didn't do anything well.

"Hats off to Hicks. They said they were going to do it, and they did."

The Lady Indians jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter, but a layup and two free throws from Quinn, who just checked back into the game, closed the gap to make it 9-7 at the end of the first.

Hicks led 20-16 at the end of the first half, but turned it on in the third quarter, going up 10 after a layup and-1 by Quinn.

A 3 by Chloe Wilbanks and back-to-back long balls from Brooklyn Blackwell increased the Hicks lead to 37-19, as the Lady Pirates took a 44-23 lead into the final quarter.

"It felt really good," Blackwell said. "Before the game, I was nervous, because there are games I show up and some that I don't. I just prayed, prayed and prayed. I said 'God, please show me what I've been equipped with.' And it showed up."

In the fourth, Hicks kept its offense rolling to avoid an Anacoco comeback to claim the title.

"Last year, we took one hard on the chin from Holden," Charrier said. "It's not easy coming to the big dance and getting beat by 30 or 40 points like we did. The core of the team was sophomores, and they came back as juniors and stumbled through a very tough district.

"I just told them to not this moment pass. You're going to say one of two things: glad you did or wish you had. Each one of them is going home this year saying glad they did."

Ellie MacDonald led the Lady Indians with 10 points, and Cally Hooks added 9.

"I felt like we were more prepared for any time that we have played them," Parker said. "But we weren't. We just weren't. I've never been one to butter it up. I don't think they didn't do anything different. They just wanted it more."

Blackwell led all scorers with 16 points, and Wilbanks scored 14 with six assists.

There are no seniors on Charrier's roster, setting up another big run next year, but first, he's going to relish this one.

"We get to enjoy this group being back once again," he said. "There were tons of little Lady Pirates in the stands, and as far growth for your program, that right there will catapult the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and JV programs. It becomes contagious.

"I told them five years ago that if you want to and you work, you can become a rockstar. I think they were thinking about the guitar at the time, now, I think they get the idea. I told that if they start playing this game and become proficient at it, people will recognize you around Vernon Parish."