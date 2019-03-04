DeRidder - The Annual Meeting of Members of Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BECi), will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the BECi office in DeRidder, La.

A special drawing for door prizes, including a Grilla grill (valued at $800), various small kitchen appliances and cash prizes, will be held at this year’s annual meeting.

Election of directors will be conducted by mail in accordance with the bylaws, which provide for rules to be established by a credentials and election committee of BECi members. Conduct of business at the meeting will be set forth in the bylaws.

Annual Meeting Agenda

• Reading of the notice of the annual meeting and proof of due publication of mailing thereof, or the waiver or waivers of notice of the meeting, as the case may be.

• Reading of unapproved minutes of previous meetings of the members and taking of necessary action thereon.

• Presentation and consideration of reports of board officers, directors and committees.

• Report of the elections committee on the balloting for the election of directors.

• Unfinished business.

• New business.

• Adjournment.

BECi is the distribution cooperative that serves the electric needs of more than 43,000 residential, commercial and industrial members in a 7-parish area of southwest and central Louisiana. For questions, please call (337) 463-6221. BECi Bylaws can be found at www.beci.org.